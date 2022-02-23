1,993 Shares in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Acquired by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSA. Amundi purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,665,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in MSA Safety by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,039,000 after acquiring an additional 198,429 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MSA Safety by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 177,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after acquiring an additional 99,396 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in MSA Safety by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,846,000 after acquiring an additional 79,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in MSA Safety by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 184,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,909,000 after acquiring an additional 50,194 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MSA Safety news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $4,021,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

MSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Sidoti raised MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $138.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.33. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $129.46 and a 52 week high of $172.40.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.38. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.89%.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

