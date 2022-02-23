$2.22 Billion in Sales Expected for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for KLA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.20 billion and the highest is $2.25 billion. KLA reported sales of $1.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full year sales of $9.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.94 billion to $9.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.07 billion to $10.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 1.4% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of KLA by 7.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $11.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $343.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,580,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,145. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $398.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.67. The company has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. KLA has a 1-year low of $273.24 and a 1-year high of $457.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

