20,954 Shares in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Acquired by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCW. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,947,156,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,493,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,380,000 after buying an additional 2,032,715 shares in the last quarter. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,257,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,911,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,143,000 after buying an additional 1,626,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCW opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.28. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $24.49.

In other news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 10,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $185,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $262,051.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,896 shares of company stock worth $566,491 over the last 90 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

