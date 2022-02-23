21,102 Shares in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST) Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 21,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NBST. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Newbury Street Acquisition by 278.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $474,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $734,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $889,000. 41.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBST stock opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.69.

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

