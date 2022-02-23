2,136 Shares in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Purchased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $518,928.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Shares of EPC stock opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.92. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $29.87 and a 12-month high of $51.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.