2,184 Shares in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Acquired by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Papa John’s International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Papa John’s International by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Papa John’s International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Papa John’s International by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Papa John’s International by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total value of $493,801.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PZZA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $111.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -270.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.41 and a 12-month high of $140.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -341.46%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

