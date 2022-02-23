$235.01 Million in Sales Expected for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) will post sales of $235.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $231.80 million to $237.43 million. Huron Consulting Group posted sales of $198.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year sales of $892.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $889.20 million to $894.77 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $966.23 million, with estimates ranging from $941.60 million to $991.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Huron Consulting Group.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HURN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 111.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,712,000 after buying an additional 640,341 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 2,466.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,047,000 after buying an additional 154,975 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter worth $5,639,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 108.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,543,000 after purchasing an additional 105,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 12.6% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 808,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,761,000 after purchasing an additional 90,532 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ HURN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.09. 116,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,931. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $59.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 0.92.
Huron Consulting Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.
