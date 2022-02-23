2,477 Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Acquired by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,477 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,217,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,106,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,590,000 after purchasing an additional 41,842 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 213,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth $992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group stock opened at $57.82 on Wednesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.08 and a 52 week high of $178.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.46 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.51.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $1.06. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was up 392.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ZG shares. TheStreet downgraded Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Zillow Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

