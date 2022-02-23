$253.65 Million in Sales Expected for Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) will post sales of $253.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $255.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $252.30 million. Cumulus Media posted sales of $245.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full-year sales of $917.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $916.50 million to $919.16 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $996.20 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cumulus Media.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMLS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cumulus Media in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cumulus Media currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

NASDAQ CMLS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,834. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The company has a market cap of $214.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.80 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMLS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at about $374,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cumulus Media by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cumulus Media by 7.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after buying an additional 28,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cumulus Media by 15.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 22,358 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

