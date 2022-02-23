2,581 Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Purchased by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,581 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,856 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLF opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average is $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.25. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.34). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 50,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $988,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 71,255 shares of company stock worth $1,420,049. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLF. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

