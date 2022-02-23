$26.23 Million in Sales Expected for Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to announce sales of $26.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.90 million. Zogenix reported sales of $8.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 208.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full year sales of $81.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.08 million to $82.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $173.55 million, with estimates ranging from $141.30 million to $223.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zogenix.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZGNX. William Blair downgraded Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Guggenheim downgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities downgraded Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

Shares of ZGNX opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average of $16.79. Zogenix has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $26.57.

In other news, Director Erle T. Mast sold 1,250 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $32,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $62,174.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,555 shares of company stock valued at $486,075. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZGNX. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zogenix during the fourth quarter valued at $20,876,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Zogenix by 84.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,471,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after buying an additional 1,128,181 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Zogenix by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,090,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,476,000 after buying an additional 883,744 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zogenix by 23.0% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,030,000 after buying an additional 516,935 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zogenix by 10.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,357,000 after buying an additional 382,757 shares during the period.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

