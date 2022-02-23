26,600 Shares in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,900,000 after buying an additional 99,855 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lands’ End by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,227,000 after purchasing an additional 19,617 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Lands’ End by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 877,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,666,000 after purchasing an additional 71,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Lands’ End by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,931,000 after purchasing an additional 76,757 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lands’ End by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,445,000 after purchasing an additional 29,798 shares during the period. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lands’ End from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of LE stock opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $44.40. The stock has a market cap of $565.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.03.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $375.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

