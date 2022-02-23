2,938 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,938 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $221.32 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,996,185 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

