315,400 Shares in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 315,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,840,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 12,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,096,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,350,000 after acquiring an additional 611,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,811,000 after acquiring an additional 28,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,193,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVNS. TheStreet raised Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avanos Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

NYSE AVNS opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 0.92. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.96 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

