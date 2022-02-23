3,577 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Bought by Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 757,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,988,000 after acquiring an additional 87,334 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.9% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 57.0% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $10,993,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $1,838,207.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 276,582 shares of company stock valued at $16,592,155 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,288,428. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.05. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.97 and a 12-month high of $62.82. The firm has a market cap of $266.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.34%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

