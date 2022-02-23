$360.26 Million in Sales Expected for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) will report sales of $360.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $360.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $361.00 million. Monolithic Power Systems posted sales of $254.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.24. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MPWR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.22.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $11,833,860.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $2,951,877.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,698 shares of company stock valued at $26,197,254 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MPWR traded down $18.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $431.41. 438,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,847. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $301.51 and a 52-week high of $580.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 85.26, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $443.33 and its 200-day moving average is $484.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.43%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

