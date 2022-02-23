3,951 Shares in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Purchased by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VCR traded down $1.66 on Wednesday, hitting $289.17. 971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,770. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $360.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $318.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.05.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.