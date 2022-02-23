$444.48 Million in Sales Expected for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) will post sales of $444.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $439.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $450.00 million. Watts Water Technologies reported sales of $413.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

WTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of WTS stock traded down $3.88 on Wednesday, reaching $142.45. 201,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,025. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87. Watts Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $113.44 and a 52 week high of $212.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.76%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $496,201.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 6.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 113,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,590,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 25.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 15.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,895,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,421,000 after acquiring an additional 65,266 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,762,000 after acquiring an additional 19,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

