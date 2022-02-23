$446.56 Million in Sales Expected for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) to report $446.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $432.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $471.77 million. DraftKings reported sales of $312.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DKNG. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.22.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.63. The company had a trading volume of 66,250,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,635,348. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 666.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

