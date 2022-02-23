5,282 Shares in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Bought by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.46.

NYSE SIX opened at $44.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.92 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.80. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $35.75 and a 1 year high of $51.75.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,862,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.98 per share, for a total transaction of $3,798,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 506,812 shares of company stock worth $19,134,191 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

