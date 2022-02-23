592 Shares in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Bought by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVCR. Capital World Investors boosted its position in NovoCure by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,620,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,466,123,000 after purchasing an additional 774,799 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in NovoCure by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,569,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $348,143,000 after purchasing an additional 341,783 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NovoCure by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $781,089,000 after purchasing an additional 203,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,248,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $498,781,000 after buying an additional 200,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 441,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,282,000 after buying an additional 135,596 shares in the last quarter. 73.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NovoCure alerts:

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger acquired 4,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $77.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.57 and a fifty-two week high of $232.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.78. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -288.11 and a beta of 0.89.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.38.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.