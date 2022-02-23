$6.60 Billion in Sales Expected for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) will report sales of $6.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AutoNation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.76 billion and the lowest is $6.47 billion. AutoNation posted sales of $5.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year sales of $27.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.09 billion to $28.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $28.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.66 billion to $30.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.17.

Shares of NYSE AN traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.20. The stock had a trading volume of 801,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,263. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.90 and its 200-day moving average is $115.63. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $74.23 and a 52 week high of $133.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

