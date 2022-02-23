605 Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Acquired by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,185. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

NYSE ROP opened at $439.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $456.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.23 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

