6,819 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,819 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,597 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,298 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 140.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,187 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 14,721 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTX stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,952. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $254.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $261,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $119,889.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,905. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.67.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

