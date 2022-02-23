$70,000.00 in Sales Expected for Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) will announce $70,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $90,000.00. Cardiff Oncology reported sales of $120,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full year sales of $300,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $280,000.00 to $320,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $300,000.00, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardiff Oncology.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.
Shares of CRDF opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.84. Cardiff Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.72.
About Cardiff Oncology
Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.
