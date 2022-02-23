$70,000.00 in Sales Expected for Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) will announce $70,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $90,000.00. Cardiff Oncology reported sales of $120,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full year sales of $300,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $280,000.00 to $320,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $300,000.00, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardiff Oncology.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 339.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,359,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 626.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 89,859 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 384.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRDF opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.84. Cardiff Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.72.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiff Oncology (CRDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.