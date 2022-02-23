$706.51 Million in Sales Expected for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) to report sales of $706.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Horizon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $703.90 million and the highest is $711.70 million. First Horizon reported sales of $806.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Horizon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FHN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.84. The stock had a trading volume of 185,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,683,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.76. First Horizon has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

First Horizon announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

