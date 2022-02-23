$742.75 Million in Sales Expected for Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) to report sales of $742.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $719.30 million to $776.86 million. Endo International posted sales of $760.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year sales of $2.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Endo International.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.36.
NASDAQ ENDP traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,449,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,144. Endo International has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $10.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $703.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.14.
Endo International Company Profile
Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.
