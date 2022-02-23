$742.75 Million in Sales Expected for Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) to report sales of $742.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $719.30 million to $776.86 million. Endo International posted sales of $760.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year sales of $2.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Endo International.

Get Endo International alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.36.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 430.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,399,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,841 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 452,778 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,094,000 after purchasing an additional 425,177 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 179.8% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 355,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 228,477 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $814,000. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENDP traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,449,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,144. Endo International has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $10.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $703.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endo International (ENDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.