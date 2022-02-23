764 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Purchased by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Citigroup by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,162,948 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth $312,784,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 101.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,363 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 79.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,186,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,209 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $94,962,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.28.

Shares of C stock opened at $63.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $129.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.59 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

