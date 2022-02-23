$91.92 Million in Sales Expected for Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) will announce $91.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Allbirds’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $91.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.34 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allbirds will report full-year sales of $272.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $271.40 million to $273.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $351.48 million, with estimates ranging from $349.95 million to $353.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allbirds.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.96 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIRD shares. Cowen initiated coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allbirds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allbirds has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIRD traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.07. The stock had a trading volume of 81,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,062. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.31. Allbirds has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $32.44.

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

