AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.61

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.61 and last traded at $20.65, with a volume of 143669 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VLVLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average is $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

