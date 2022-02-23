Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Position Lowered by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,773 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 30,070 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 2.1% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $54,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.44. 165,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,934,039. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.14. The firm has a market cap of $209.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.49.

About Abbott Laboratories (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.