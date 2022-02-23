Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC (LON:AAS) Announces GBX 3.20 Dividend

Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC (LON:AAS) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Monday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus stock opened at GBX 266.98 ($3.63) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,142.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £419.03 million and a P/E ratio of 3.17. Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus has a 12 month low of GBX 224 ($3.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 304 ($4.13). The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44.

Aberdeen Asian Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an investment company. The Company aims to maximize total return to shareholders over the long term from a portfolio of smaller quoted companies in the economies of Asia and Australasia, excluding Japan. The Company’s assets are invested in a diversified portfolio of securities (including equity shares, preference shares, convertible securities, warrants and other equity-related securities) in quoted smaller companies spread across a range of industries and economies in the investment region, including Australia, Bangladesh, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, The Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan and Thailand, together with such other countries in Asia (the investment region).

