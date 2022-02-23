Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC (LON:AAS) Announces GBX 3.20 Dividend

Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC (LON:AAS) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Monday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus stock opened at GBX 266.98 ($3.63) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,142.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £419.03 million and a P/E ratio of 3.17. Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus has a 12 month low of GBX 224 ($3.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 304 ($4.13). The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44.
About Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus
Featured Articles
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.