Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Abrdn (LON:ABDN)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 245 ($3.33) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Abrdn to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 285 ($3.88) to GBX 260 ($3.54) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Abrdn in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abrdn in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 281.75 ($3.83).

Shares of LON:ABDN opened at GBX 222.90 ($3.03) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 240.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 253.14. The company has a quick ratio of 13.80, a current ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00. Abrdn has a 12-month low of GBX 221.90 ($3.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 300.40 ($4.09). The company has a market cap of £4.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.39.

In other Abrdn news, insider Hannah Grove acquired 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.13) per share, for a total transaction of £75,900 ($103,223.17). Also, insider Douglas J. Flint acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £163,100 ($221,814.23).

Abrdn Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

