Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $168.21

Shares of Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 168.21 ($2.29) and traded as low as GBX 142 ($1.93). Accsys Technologies shares last traded at GBX 145.50 ($1.98), with a volume of 481,690 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 168.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 163.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £280.47 million and a P/E ratio of -485.00.

Accsys Technologies Company Profile (LON:AXS)

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells Accoya solid wood and Tricoya wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Accoya wood for use in windows and doors, decking, cladding, bridges, and exterior structures and applications; and Tricoya wood elements for facades and cladding, soffits and eaves, exterior joinery, wet interiors, door skins, flooring, signage, and marine uses, as well as kitchen carcasses, art installations, and window components.

Further Reading

