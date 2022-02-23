Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Million

Analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) will post $1.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 million to $2.10 million. Aclaris Therapeutics posted sales of $1.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year sales of $7.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.90 million to $7.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.46 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $8.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aclaris Therapeutics.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACRS shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

ACRS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.42. 741,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,339. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.55. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.67 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

