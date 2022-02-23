ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACNB opened at $31.93 on Tuesday. ACNB has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $277.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average is $29.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get ACNB alerts:

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 27.60%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

In related news, Director Frank Elsner III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.43 per share, with a total value of $32,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,253 shares of company stock worth $40,238 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ACNB during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACNB by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ACNB during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACNB during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACNB during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. 21.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACNB

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.