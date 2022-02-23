Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,420,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,592 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $342,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harber Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 157,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 92,528 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,858,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 23.0% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $81.23 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $99.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.74.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

