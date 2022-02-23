AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) will post $29.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.28 million and the lowest is $28.84 million. AcuityAds posted sales of $26.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full year sales of $97.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $96.14 million to $98.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $117.71 million, with estimates ranging from $116.00 million to $118.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AcuityAds.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATY shares. lowered their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of AcuityAds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$23.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.08.

Shares of NYSE ATY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.55. 77,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,856. The company has a market capitalization of $154.87 million and a P/E ratio of 14.33. AcuityAds has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $24.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATY. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the second quarter worth $260,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the third quarter worth $6,981,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the second quarter worth $589,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the second quarter worth $2,665,000. Institutional investors own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

About AcuityAds (Get Rating)

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AcuityAds (ATY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.