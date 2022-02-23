Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Position Boosted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acutus Medical were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

AFIB has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Acutus Medical from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research lowered Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Acutus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Shares of AFIB stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The firm has a market cap of $51.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

