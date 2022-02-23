AdaptHealth (AHCO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect AdaptHealth to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AHCO stock opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.39, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.52. AdaptHealth has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AHCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

In other AdaptHealth news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.42 per share, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason A. Clemens bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $25,701.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 2,720.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,319,000 after purchasing an additional 926,136 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 15,733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 26,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

