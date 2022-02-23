AdEPT Technology Group (LON:ADT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $235.69

AdEPT Technology Group plc (LON:ADT)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 235.69 ($3.21) and traded as low as GBX 192.08 ($2.61). AdEPT Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 192.08 ($2.61), with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £47.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 215.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 235.26.
About AdEPT Technology Group (LON:ADT)
