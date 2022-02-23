AdEPT Technology Group (LON:ADT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $235.69

AdEPT Technology Group plc (LON:ADT)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 235.69 ($3.21) and traded as low as GBX 192.08 ($2.61). AdEPT Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 192.08 ($2.61), with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £47.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 215.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 235.26.

About AdEPT Technology Group (LON:ADT)

AdEPT Technology Group plc provides unified communication and IT services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fixed Line Services and Managed Services. The company offers call and line rental, data connectivity, IP telephony, support, and maintenance services, as well as voice and cloud services.

