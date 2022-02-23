Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Receives $51.44 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Adient from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Get Adient alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 21.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after buying an additional 181,235 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Adient in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adient by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,113,000 after purchasing an additional 59,906 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Adient by 29.0% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Adient in the second quarter valued at approximately $529,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADNT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.25. 1,071,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.99. Adient has a 52 week low of $34.08 and a 52 week high of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.70.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Adient had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adient will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.