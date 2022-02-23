Adriatic Metals PLC (ASX:ADT) Insider Sells A$370,240.00 in Stock

Adriatic Metals PLC (ASX:ADT) insider Peter Bilbe sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.31 ($1.66), for a total value of A$370,240.00 ($266,359.71).
The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.42.
Adriatic Metals Company Profile
See Also
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Adriatic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adriatic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.