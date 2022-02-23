Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,813,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,694,000 after purchasing an additional 53,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,763,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,844,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,847,000 after purchasing an additional 36,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,952,000 after purchasing an additional 67,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.40.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $206.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.03 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

