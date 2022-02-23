Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.690-$1.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $340 million-$380 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $361.02 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEIS. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Benchmark started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.00.

AEIS opened at $83.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $77.79 and a 12 month high of $122.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.42. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 11.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 1,016.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 336,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,642,000 after purchasing an additional 306,370 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,738 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 123,088 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

