Advisor Resource Council Sells 3,532 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Advisor Resource Council lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 52.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $95,000.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $61.92 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $73.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.82.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

