Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) by 51.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 315,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 335,580 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 46.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 172,049 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 191.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 439,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 15,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Armen Shanafelt purchased 14,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $53,600.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 229,592 shares of company stock worth $846,102. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AGLE shares. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

AGLE opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.95. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.45.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.