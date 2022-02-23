AES (AES) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AES (NYSE:AES) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:AES opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average of $23.79. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. AES has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $28.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. AES’s payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth $346,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

About AES

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

