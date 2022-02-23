Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) by 56.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,588,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575,809 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aeva Technologies were worth $12,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEVA. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 84.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 28.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEVA opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $18.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.88.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Aeva Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aeva Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

