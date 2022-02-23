Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 215.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth about $299,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMG opened at $137.64 on Wednesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.62 and a 52 week high of $191.62. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.08.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 23.53%. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 20.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.96 per share, for a total transaction of $503,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Erickson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $169.95 per share, for a total transaction of $509,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMG. Citigroup raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

